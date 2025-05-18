PSLV rocket carrying Earth observation satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), May 18 (PTI) A PSLV rocket carrying Earth observation satellite EOS-09 lifted-off from this spaceport early on Sunday.

This was the 101st mission of ISRO from Sriharikota.

As the 22 hour countdown concluded on Sunday, the 44.5 metre tall launch vehicle, 'PSLV-C61' in its 63rd flight blasted off at a prefixed time of 5.59 am from the first launch pad, carrying the satellite.

EOS-09 equipped with its payload - Synthetic Aperture Radar - has been designed to provide continuous and reliable remote sensing data for operational applications across sectors, ISRO said.

The satellite has a mission life of 5 years.

This is designed to be a debris-free mission. PTI VIJ SA