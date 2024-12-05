PSLV rocket with satellites of European Space Agency lifts off from Sriharikota

Sriharikota, (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 5 (PTI) ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV rocket carrying two satellites of the European Space Agency (ESA), lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.

The launch was rescheduled to 4:04 pm today and a revised countdown was set after sorting out an anomaly detected in the propulsion system of one of the satellites on Wednesday, minutes before the launch.

As the countdown concluded, the PSLV C-59 blasted off to place Proba-3 spacecraft in the desired orbit.

In a social media post after the lift off, the Bengaluru-based space agency said, "Lift off achieved. PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NSIL, with ISRO's technical expertise, to deploy ESA's groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites. A proud moment celebrating the synergy of international collaboration and India's space achievements." Proba-3 (Project for Onboard Anatomy) consists of two satellites in which two spacecraft would fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the Corona, the Sun's outer atmosphere.

NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO has bagged the order from the ESA for the launch.

The 44.5 metre tall polar satellite launch vehicle blasted off majestically from the first launch pad at the latest time at 4.04 pm.

'Probas' is a Latin word, which refers to 'Let's try'.

The mission objective is to demonstrate precise formation flying and two spacecraft - 'Coronagraph' and 'Occulter' would be launched together in a stacked configuration, ISRO said.

Prior to Wednesday's launch, ISRO had successfully launched the Proba-1 rocket by the European Space Agency in 2001. PTI VIJ ROH