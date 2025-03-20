PSO Constable Sanjeev Kumar gets appreciation letter for his courage during Bilaspur firing incident

Bilaspur (HP), Mar 20 (PTI) Constable Sanjeev Kumar, who suffered multiple bullet injuries while saving former Himachal Congress legislator Bamber Thakur, was honoured for his bravery with an appreciation letter from Superintendent of Police (Security) on Thursday.

Bamber Thakur was attacked by four assailants at the government residence of his wife on Friday afternoon (Holi) in Bilaspur while he was sitting in the courtyard. Thakur sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while Kumar, his personal security officer, received multiple bullet injuries.

Kumar, who is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur, fought with the attackers even after being injured.

SP Security Bhupinder Singh Negi wrote in the letter that Sanjeev Kumar’s courage, fearlessness and spirit of sacrifice are an inspiration not only for Himachal Police but for the entire state.

He wished Kumar a speedy recovery and hoped that he would continue to perform his duties with the same devotion in the future.

So far, two out of the four people who attacked the former MLA have been identified. The vehicle used in the crime has been seized and three individuals, including the driver of the vehicle, have been arrested in connection with the case.

A case of attempted murder under Bhartiya Nyaya Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 3(5) (criminal act done by multiple people), and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against unknown individuals and a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the case.