Psychologist arrested for blackmailing and sexually exploiting students for past 15 years

Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old psychologist was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly blackmailing and sexually exploiting at least 50 of his students over the past 15 years, a police official said on Monday.

The accused, who operated a clinic and residential program in east Nagpur, faces charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

"The psychologist allegedly lured students, particularly girls, with promises of personal and professional development. He organized trips and camps where he would sexually abuse them, take explicit photos, and later use these to blackmail them. The incident came to light after a former student, who was being blackmailed by the accused, approached the police," he said.

Several victims are married and may be hesitant to approach police to file complaints, the official added.

Police have formed a special committee to assist victims and ensure a thorough investigation, the official added. PTI COR BNM