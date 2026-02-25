Psychology student found hanging at home; police terms it suicide

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was found hanging in a room of her home near Koyilandy here a day ago, police said on Wednesday.

An officer of Koyilandy police station said that, according to the post mortem, it is a case of suicide.

However, the reasons behind the woman, a third year psychology student, taking the extreme step is not yet known, the officer said.

"We have registered a case of unnatural death and have started our investigation into the matter," he added.

The officer further said that according to the woman's professors at college, her mood was off on that day.

She took the extreme step around 6 pm after reaching home from the college, the officer said. PTI HMP KH