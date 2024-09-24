Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya wanted work for every hand, water for every field: UP CM

Barabanki/Lucknow (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya was the pioneer of Antyodaya and he had proclaimed work for every hand and water for every field.

Adityanath, who was in Barabanki to unveil the statue of Upadhyaya on the eve of his birth anniversary, said the then government could have been in a state of confusion about what should be the direction of the country after Independence.

He said but a new star was emerging in Indian politics at that time. Someone who entered politics immediately after Independence through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and then the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) and gave ideas about India's social, economic policy and political system. their relevance is being seen today not only in India but also in the global community, the chief minister added.

An exhibition based on the life of Upadhyaya was also inaugurated in the Government Inter College by the UP chief minister, the state government said in a statement.

Adityanath said Upadhyaya, while talking about Antyodaya, had said the standard of economic development and progress should not be from the person standing at the highest rung but from the person standing at the last rung of the society.

He said village, poor, farmers and women have become a part of the agenda of the BJP and other political parties and the benefits of government schemes are reaching every section without any discrimination.

The chief minister said the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with full commitment to realise the dreams that Upadhyaya had seen seven decades ago. Today 80 crore people are getting the facility of free ration since the COVID-19 pandemic and 12 crore toilets were constructed, he added.

Insurance facility of Rs 5 lakh is being provided under Ayushman Card. This journey of development is continuously progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

Adityanath also said Barabanki is fortunate that on one side there is Lucknow and on the other side there is Ayodhya Dham. Whether development is here or there, no one can deprive Barabanki of its benefits. The Department of Religious Affairs, Culture and Tourism is going to work continuously to give a new identity to Lodheshwar Nath Temple Mahadeva, he said.

"We have moved forward in the direction of building a great corridor of Mahadeva on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ayodhya Dhaam," he said.

The UP chief minister also said to preserve the memories of KD Singh 'Babu', the son of this soil, who gave Indian hockey a new identity in the world in his time, the government has taken over his ancestral house. Here preparations will be made to build a grand memorial of KD Singh 'Babu' and Hockey India. The government will work to increase hockey-related programmes, he added.

Adityanath said the government has started work with a plan for the best maintenance and strengthening of the roads here.

On one hand, Barabanki will get the benefit of the State Capital Region and good infrastructure, on the other hand, it will develop as the new sports capital in the name of KD Singh Babu. Due to the Lodheshwar Nath Temple, Barabanki will get the best corridor in terms of religious tourism, he said. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS