PTI Fact Check: 2021 video of vandalism at Hindu temple in Pakistan shared on social media as recent in name of Bangladesh

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI Fact Check) A video of a mob armed with weapons and sticks vandalising a temple was recently shared on social media with the users claiming it to be from Bangladesh.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found the claim to be misleading. The vandalism incident dates back to 2021, which took place in the Siddhivinayak temple located in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

A Facebook user shared the 3:10-minute-long video and wrote, “Women went to Ganpati temple in Bangladesh.. see what Muslim people did there, time has not passed yet, unite, this caste will not belong to anyone, in our India, in our Maharashtra, in our district, in our village, all Muslims are the same. This will never happen to us, it is equally true that it will become difficult for Hindus to live, if the numbers increase then the language of Hindus will be made to dance with pride. Those Hindu people who have or do not have Lai Pulka, they will not be spared either.” To verify the viral claim, the Desk took the help of Invid Tool and reverse searched the key frames of the video on Google Lens. The investigation revealed that this video is of an incident that took place in August 2021 in Bhong Sharif area of Pakistan's Punjab province. At that time, a mob raising religious slogans attacked the temple and also broadcast it live on Facebook.

According to reports by Hindustan Times and Aaj Tak, the incident took place on August 4, 2021. After the attack on the temple, India had summoned the top diplomat of Pakistan and expressed strong objection.

Pakistan's Police had registered a case against more than 100 unidentified people in this case. Later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo moto cognisance of the matter.

Nearly a year after the incident, in May 2022, Pakistan's anti-terrorism court convicted 22 people for the attack and sentenced them to five years each. However, 62 other accused were acquitted giving them the benefit of doubt.

The PTI Fact Check investigation makes it clear that the viral video is of vandalization at Siddhivinayak temple located in Pakistan’s Punjab province and not Bangladesh. The three-year-old video was shared on social media, falsely linking it to unrest-hit Bangladesh.

Read the full fact check report here (https://bit.ly/4gu5632).

For verification or truth of any claim viral on social media, contact PTI Fact Check Desk's WhatsApp number +91-8130503759. PTI TEAM AS