PTI Fact Check: Video from Bangladesh shared as that of Muslims helping flood victims in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) As Gujarat reeled under severe floods following heavy rains, a video of some people delivering relief materials went viral on social media with the claim that it showed Muslim youths in the western state risking their lives to help people.

The PTI Fact Check Desk found that the video was not from Gujarat but from Bangladesh, many parts of which were also affected by severe flooding late last month.

By reverse-searching some keyframes of the video using Google Lens, the fact check desk found an Instagram post shared by a Bangladeshi user on August 25, 2024, indicating that the clip was of the Bangladesh floods.

The same video was shared on a Facebook page, saying that it was from Fulgazi upazila in the Feni district of Bangladesh. The Facebook user mentioned that madrassa students provided food and water to the flood victims.

While checking the Internet, the same video was also found on the YouTube channel of an organisation by the name Ahlehadeeth Andolon Bangladesh. It mentioned that madrassa students in Bangladesh stepped forward to help the flood victims and walked through chest-deep water to deliver relief materials.

Close to 60 people have died so far in the devastating floods in Bangladesh while more than five million people were affected in 11 districts of the neighbouring country.

Late in August, Gujarat too was impacted by intensely heavy rains and floods that killed around 50 people while more than 37,000 people had to be relocated to safety.

PTI Fact Check's investigation confirms that the viral video was not from Gujarat's Jamnagar, but of the floods in Bangladesh. The complete fact check report can be read here -- https://bit.ly/3TjAkzO If you want to verify any viral claims on social media, you can contact the PTI Fact Check Desk on WhatsApp at +91-8130503759. PTI PRA NSD NSD