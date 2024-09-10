PTI Fact Check: Video of 2 trains standing face to face shared on social media with misleading claim

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Amid incidents of train derailments and accidents, a video showing two trains coming face to face, seemingly on the same track, has gone viral on social media with a claim that an alert loco pilot averted a major accident in Odisha.

The PTI Fact Check Desk found the claim to be misleading. The Railways also clarified that the viral video contained nothing unusual and the section where it was recorded had automatic signalling.

On September 8, the 'Congress Kerala' handle on the 'X' shared the video on the social media platform with the caption, "Two local trains in Odisha caught red-handed, facing each other on the same track. They were about to create a double-engine super train, but fortunately, alert loco pilots prevented it." The video has been viewed more than 7,00,000 times, with the count still rising.

While investigating the viral claim, the Fact Check Desk found a clarification from the East Coast Railway zone, explaining that it was recorded on September 1, 2024, in the Kendrapara Road-Nergundi section of the Khurda Road Division.

The Railways stated that the section where this video was recorded was equipped with automatic signalling.

Following standard procedures, trains pass very close to each other and there is nothing unusual in this, it said and urged people not to spread misinformation.

PTI Fact Check's investigation confirms that the video of two trains coming face to face on the same track is being shared with misleading claims. The complete fact-check report can be read here -- https://bit.ly/4eiZwhW If you want to verify any viral claims on social media, you can contact the PTI Fact Check Desk on WhatsApp at +91-8130503759.