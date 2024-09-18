PTI Fact Check: Video of boy damaging electric pole in Pakistan falsely shared in name of India

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI Fact Check) A video of a boy cutting the nut-bolt of an electric pole was recently shared on social media with the claim that it was from India. However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found the claim to be false as the viral video was from Manzoor Colony in Karachi, Pakistan.

A user on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) shared the viral video on September 16 and wrote, "Terrorist cutting the nut of the electric pole...? Then this pole will fall on pedestrians or vehicles and people will be killed? A propaganda will be run that no one is safe under the rule of Modi-Yogi?" This post has so far been viewed more than 22 lakh times and the number continues to rise.

To verify the viral claim, the Desk searched the key frames of the viral video. The search results led the Desk to the same video shared on a Pakistani page 'Aalmi Majlis-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatme-Nubuwwat' on Facebook. It was shared on July 1, 2023 claiming to be from Manzoor Colony, Pakistan.

Another Facebook user, who goes by the name Farhan Ali, wrote on June 30, 2023, “A child was cutting the street light wire in broad daylight in Manzoor Colony Awami Chowk, Hill Town, Marwat Park.” In the next phase of investigation, the Desk searched the mentioned place on Google Map and found it to be Manzoor Colony in Karachi, Pakistan.

From our investigation, it is clear that the video going viral on social media in the name of India is actually from Karachi, Pakistan. Read the full fact check report here. (https://bit.ly/4gvFR0k)