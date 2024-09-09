PTI Fact Check: Viral video of Bihar CM meeting Lalu Yadav is two-year-old

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) After a recent meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, a video of Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav went viral with social media users claiming the state could see a change in its political scenario.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the video doing the rounds on social media was from September 2022. At that time, Kumar was part of the Mahagathbandhan and had visited Lalu Yadav at his residence in Patna.

The meeting between the chief minister and Tejashwi Yadav was held on September 3 in Patna regarding the appointment of information commissioner.

In the viral video, Kumar was seen meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the social media users claimed that this video was from a recent meeting between the two leaders.

A user on the shared the video on microblogging platform 'X' with the caption: "The chances of a game in Bihar are increasing. Today, Nitish Kumar reached Lalu Yadav's residence for a meeting. This is the second meeting between Nitish and Tejashwi in 3-4 days." This video garnered over 800,000 views, and thousands of likes, comments, and retweets, with users believing the claim to be true.

To verify the claim, the PTI Fact Check Desk conducted a reverse search of the key frames of the viral video. It found that the video was posted on 'OTV News' YouTube channel on September 5, 2022, stating that Kumar had met Lalu Yadav at his residence in Patna. At that time, Tejashwi Yadav also shared pictures of the meeting on his 'X' account.

According to media reports, the meeting between the Bihar chief minister and Tejashwi Yadav on September 3, 2024 at the main secretariat in Patna was regarding the appointment of the information commissioner. After their meeting, the two-year-old video of Kumar and RJD chief started circulating on social media with false claims.

PTI Fact Check Desk’s investigation clearly showed that the viral video was from September 2022 and was shared with a false claim of it being recent. The complete fact check report can be read here: https://bit.ly/3zjNbLx For verifying or checking the authenticity of any claim going viral on social media, contact PTI Fact Check Desk via WhatsApp at +91-8130503759. PTI PRA RPA