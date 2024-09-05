PTI Fact Check: Year-old video from PM Modi's US visit falsely shared as his trip to Ukraine

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Ukraine, some social media users shared a video of him meeting and greeting supporters at an airport, claiming that the footage was from the war-torn nation.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that the viral video was not from Ukraine but from the United States.

In June last year, Prime Minister Modi visited the US, where people of Indian origin warmly welcomed him at the airport.

On social media platform Facebook, a user shared the video with the hashtag #Ukraine, with a post in Hindi.

The English translation of the post reads: "Watch the full video; if it doesn’t make you proud, nothing will. Watch once. See how the black commandos secured the field before Modi stepped out of the car. Is there any other leader in the world who can have the courage to greet his supporters in an open field where there’s a war going on between two countries?" This post has received over 2,000 views, and hundreds of other users shared it, believing it to be true.

The PTI Fact Check Desk conducted a reverse search using Google Lens on the video's key frames to verify the claim. The Desk found a report published on The Times of India's website on June 20, 2023, which included the same video recently posted by social media users. The report stated that when Prime Minister Modi arrived in New York, the people warmly welcomed him.

During the investigation, the Desk found another report published on the CNBC TV 18 website. According to the report, when PM Modi landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport on June 20, 2023, people of Indian origin enthusiastically welcomed him. PM Modi was on a state visit to the US from June 21 to 24 last year.

According to recent media reports, after finishing his recent visit to Poland, PM Modi reached Kyiv (the Capital of Ukraine) on August 23 via a special train. So, the video showing him at an airport was not from his recent Ukraine visit.

PTI Fact Check confirms that the viral video is from the US, not Ukraine. You can read the full fact-check report here - https://bit.ly/3Mw784K