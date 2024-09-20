New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI Fact Check) Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, a video of Congress leader Bharat Singh Beniwal making remarks against his party colleague and MP Kumari Selja was shared on social media with the users claiming that he made the comments recently.
However, the PTI Fact Check Desk found the viral claim to be misleading.
The video shared on social media dates back to June 2023 when Beniwal made the remarks against Kumari Selja during an interview with a local digital channel. The old video was shared on social media as recent footage.
On social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), a user shared the viral video on September 18 and wrote, "Now Congress leader Bharat Singh Beniwal has spoken harshly on Dalit leader, said what does Kumari Selja have, she has nothing, all the votes are of Hooda and me. Beniwal comes from the Ellenabad assembly constituency of Sirsa Lok Sabha, where Kumari Selja is an MP." To verify the claim, the Desk watched the video carefully and found it carrying the logo of a channel named 'Janta Ki Awaaz'. On conducting a customised keyword search, the Desk found that the same video was shared by the channel on its Facebook page and YouTube channel in June 2023.
This video was uploaded on Facebook on June 16, 2023. A part of the viral video can be seen at 10:08 minutes of this 15:53-minute video.
During its investigation, the Desk found no recent report of Beniwal commenting on Kumari Selja and it is evident that the viral video is from June 2023 and is being shared on social media as recent with a misleading claim.
Read the full fact-check report by clicking here - https://bit.ly/3XSRh5V For verification or truth of any claim viral on social media, contact PTI Fact Check Desk's WhatsApp number +91-8130503759. PTI TEAM AS
PTI Fact Check: Year-old video of Congress leader Bharat Singh Beniwal commenting against Kumari Selja shared on social media as recent
