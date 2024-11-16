PTI journalists assaulted in Rajasthan: Mediapersons ask state govt to enact law for protection

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Expressing concern over the attacks on media professionals, a group of journalists here on Saturday asked the Rajasthan government to enact a law for their protection.

The Pink City Press Club held a meeting in Jaipur in the wake of PTI video reporter Ajeet Singh Shekhawat and cameraman Dharmendra Kumar being assaulted in Tonk by a violent mob that also damaged their camera and other equipment.

The office bearers of the club and member journalists condemned the attack and reiterated their demand for legislative measures to ensure their safety while performing their duties.

Expressing solidarity with the call for implementing a journalist protection act, the media professionals at the meeting said such incidents of violence are not new but should stop now.

"We have witnessed numerous attacks on journalists during coverage of events. Reporters and photojournalists often face threats while reporting protests and agitations," said Veerendra Rathore, president of the Pink City Press Club.

Rathore stressed the importance of unity among journalists, noting that such incidents could happen to anyone in the profession.

He said the club would submit representations to the president, prime minister, Union home minister, Union law minister, Rajasthan governor and the chief minister to seek support for their demand.

Yogendra Panchauli, the club's general secretary, said the state government should form a committee comprising officials and journalists to draft a comprehensive bill for the protection of journalists.

He said the act should include provisions for ensuring the safety of journalists, safeguarding their equipment and imposing strict penalties on those who attack media professionals.

Addressing the meeting, former club president L L Sharma called for collective action.

"The attacks on journalists seem never-ending. We must remain united and demonstrate our strength. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy, but it often becomes a soft target when journalists carry out their responsibilities. We need a safe and fearless environment to work," he said.

The meeting concluded with plans to prepare a detailed representation outlining the demands and concerns of the journalists.

PTI reporter and cameraperson were beaten up by a mob during a violent rampage in Tonk district on Thursday while they were covering a protest following the arrest of Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena.

Their camera was also snatched and set on fire by the mob. PTI SDA RHL