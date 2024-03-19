PTI photojournalist Gurinder Osan among Ramanth Goenka Excellence in Journalism awardees

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Senior photojournalist Gurinder Osan was on Tuesday conferred the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for his coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisment

Osan, the Photo Editor at the Press Trust of India, covered the Tokyo Olympics at a time when the world was battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Journalists from print and broadcast media were conferred the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards for 2021 and 2022 by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The awards are given every year across 13 categories, including Hindi, Regional Languages, Environment, Science and Technology Reporting, Business and Economic Journalism, Sports Journalism, Regional Languages, Uncovering India Invisible, Feature Writing, Reporting on Politics and Government among others.

Advertisment

Kirti Dubey and Jugal Purohit of BBC News Hindi, Anand Chaudhary of India Today, Hridayesh Joshi of The News Laundry won the awards in the category of Hindi journalism.

Shabitha MK of Mathrubhumi, Sofia Bind of Media One TV, Anand Madhusudhan of Kannada Prabha and Tejas Vaidya of BBC News Gujarati won the awards in the Regional Languages category.

In the Environment, Science and Technology category, Jayashree Nandi of Hindustan Times, Princess Giri Rashir of East Mojo, Basant Kumar and Ayush Tewari of The News Laundry and Team Down To Earth received the honours.

The other awardees included Aditya Kalra and Steve Stecklow of Thomsan Reuters, Twesh Mishra of Economic Times, Deveshkumar Arun Gondane of Loksatta, Meghnad Bose of The Quint, Mahendra Singh Manral and Mihir Vasavda of The Indian Express and Raj Chengappa of India Today.

Former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale and Rahul Ramagundam were honoured in the Books-Non Fiction category. PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB