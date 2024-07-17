PTI story on fluoride contamination in water wins Ulrich Wickert Award for Children's Rights

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A story on harmful consequences of high fluoride in water by PTI correspondent Uzmi Athar has won the international prize of the prestigious Ulrich Wickert Award for Children's Rights.

The story, published by PTI in January 2023, looked into the harmful consequences of excessive fluoride concentrations in water, particularly for the health of children in many villages in Rajasthan.

Former German TV anchorman Ulrich Wickert and a high-calibre jury have made the decision for the journalism award. The journalist award of the Ulrich Wickert Foundation will be awarded on September 5. PTI UZM ANB ANB ANB