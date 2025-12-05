PTI, TASS sign agreement for exchange of news content on India, Russia

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Press Trust of India and Russian news agency TASS on Friday signed a cooperation agreement for regular exchange of news content on developments in India and Russia.

The agreement was inked by Vijay Joshi, PTI’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief, and TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov on the sidelines of the India-Russia Business Forum here coinciding with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.

Speaking at the event held at Bharat Mandapam, Kondrashov said the signing of the agreement was another important step towards strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between Russia and India.

“We are opening a new page in Russian-Indian media cooperation. Our cooperation will help make the news exchange more efficient, diverse and transparent,” he said.

Kondrashov said this is especially important now when Russian-Indian relations, despite the geopolitical turbulence around the world, demonstrate stable strategic depth in many areas and go far beyond just the economy, covering such aspects as energy, food security, military-technical cooperation, joint cultural and humanitarian projects.

“The mass media is a bridge between our peoples, between our cultures. Thanks to PTI and TASS, this bridge will be even more reliable and stronger," he added.

In his remarks, Joshi said the agreement was not simply a news exchange partnership but in fact the two news agencies were renewing their pledge to strengthen truth in an age of uncertainty.

“Today we take a meaningful step forward. We are renewing our commitment to see events and growth in our countries first hand,” he said.

Joshi said the global flow of information is shaped largely through Western lenses and it's been dominated by agencies rooted in the US and Europe. While their contributions are significant, this imbalance has sometimes limited the diversity of perspectives reaching out to audiences, he said.

“Our collaboration seeks to broaden that horizon—to bring in voices, stories, and viewpoints from our countries directly without any third party filters,” he said.

Joshi further said the collaboration reminds the two news agencies why journalism matters—to inform, to connect, and to uphold truth above all.

"Together, let us build a stronger, more trusted media ecosystem for the world we share," he added.