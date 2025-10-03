PTI Videos launches its 4th live feed 'East Live'

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Press Trust of India, the country's premier news agency, has launched its fourth live video feed 'East Live', which is exclusively dedicated to news coverage from the eastern and northeastern states of India.

The 'East Live' feed, launched on Thursday, complements PTI’s existing three live video feeds, which include two national and one dedicated South India feed.

The launch of the new video feed makes PTI the only Indian news agency to offer four simultaneous live feeds to its subscribers.

It also comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections which is expected to be watched with keen interest.

"This is a proud moment for the PTI video service. The political churn and cultural richness of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the Northeast deserve more space than they currently receive. PTI is committed to providing comprehensive news coverage from all corners of India, and this feed is a significant step toward showcasing the vibrant Eastern region,” said Vijay Joshi, PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief.

The 'East Live' Feed will offer subscribers seamless access to live events, press conferences, political developments, cultural milestones, and breaking news from across the eastern and northeastern states.

The new initiative underscores PTI’s dedication to delivering high-quality, real-time and unbiased news content to its growing subscriber base.

Launched in 2023, PTI’s video service has seen a remarkable growth with its subscriber base expanding rapidly across both national and regional media.

Built on the pillars of reliability and neutrality and supported by new-age technology, PTI Videos currently delivers over 300 live feeds daily along with raw and edited packages catering to the diverse needs of its broadcast and digital subscribers.