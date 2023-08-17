PTI’s trusted news service now available on Amazon Alexa - Just Ask!

New Delhi: Press Trust of India (PTI), India’s premier and most trusted news agency, now provides English news content on Amazon Alexa. This move aids listeners in receiving accurate and up-to-date information from PTI when they ask Alexa for the latest news updates.

With this offering, Alexa users can access PTI’s vast reservoir of news encompassing a wide range of subjects pertaining to India and the world across various categories.

From global affairs, politics and business to entertainment, sports and technology, PTI provides crisp reliable to-the-point answers to Alexa customer queries.

News content from PTI can be accessed across various endpoints where Alexa is available. These include Echo smart speakers, Fire TV, the Alexa mobile application, Amazon shopping app (Android only) and many other devices with Alexa built in.

“As a news agency putting out almost 1,000 text stories covering every important news event from the country and the world each day, the agency is uniquely suited to this dissemination of information,” said PTI CEO Vijay Joshi.

“Equally importantly, we are recognised as India’s most credible news agency. So Alexa customers can trust us to provide them factual news content,” he said.

Though PTI began 75 years ago as a text only feed, it today provides photos, videos and multimedia content to its 800-plus subscribers.