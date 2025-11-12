PU Senate issue: Protesting students' representatives meet PU Vice-Chancellor

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Representatives of Panjab University students, who are holding a protest to press for the announcement of the Senate polls, held a meeting with the varsity vice-chancellor here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, student leader Ashmeet Singh said Vice-Chancellor (VC) Renu Vig had called a meeting with the representatives of the protesting students here.

Singh said the VC assured that the Senate poll schedule, which has been sent for approval to the Chancellor, who is the country's Vice-President, will soon be approved.

Singh, who is Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice-president, said until their main demand of the Senate election schedule is announced, their protest will continue.

"If they notify the poll schedule within a day or so, then we will end our protest. If they do not give any positive response, then they will give a call for a big protest," said Singh.

He further said the protesting students also demanded from the PU vice-chancellor that until the Senate is reconstituted, the VC will not take any decision, and previous decisions taken by her will be reviewed by the PU's apex governing body after its reconstitution.

Cancellation of FIRs registered against students during their earlier protest was also demanded, he said, adding the students' representatives also pressed for the implementation of a reservation policy in the recruitment for posts in the PU.

They also sought the scrapping of a vetting committee for speakers to be called for seminars on the PU campus.

Under the banner of 'Panjab University Bachao Morcha', the students are holding the protest near the office of the PU vice-chancellor.

Initially, they launched the protest against the Centre's decision to restructure the university's governing bodies — Senate and Syndicate.

Consequently, the Ministry of Education, on November 7, withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate amid mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students.

Despite this, the students refused to end their agitation and called for a "university shutdown" on Monday to press the government to announce the schedule for the Senate elections, which have not taken place for more than a year.

On Monday, PU students held a massive protest on the campus, pressing for the Senate polls.

Several political parties from Punjab, including Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and farmers' bodies, namely Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, have also extended their support to the students' agitation.