PU Senate restructuring: BJP says it is committed to safeguarding varsity's interest

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Under fire from rival parties over the Centre restructuring the Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate, the BJP on Monday said it is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of the institute and protecting the state's rightful stake in it. The BJP-led government at the Centre is facing flak from the ruling AAP in Punjab, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal after it restructured Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate via a notification dated October 28.

The notification amends the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the size of the Senate to 31, doing away with elections for its executive body, the Syndicate, and abolishing the graduate constituency of the Senate.

In a post on X on Monday, the Punjab BJP said it is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of Panjab University and protecting Punjab's rightful stake in it.

The potential impact of the Central government's recent notification, which introduces changes in the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University for administrative reforms, is being carefully evaluated with regard to its effect on the university's governance and academics, it said.

A solution that safeguards Punjab's interests will be sought through consultations with all stakeholders, including professors, students, and educationists, the Punjab BJP said.

It urged the Punjab government to refrain from running a "misleading campaign" on this issue and instead take immediate steps to establish democratic Senates and Syndicates in other universities of the state, similar to Panjab University.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the Centre on Sunday for restructuring Panjab University's governing bodies, terming the move "unconstitutional" and "dictatorial".

The AAP government is not averse to moving court in the matter, he had said.

Mann claimed the Centre does not have the power to amend the Panjab University Act, 1947, through a notification to change the complexion and character of the Senate and Syndicate.

"Either the assembly can amend it, or the matter has to be taken to Parliament. But none of that happened. By issuing the notification, the BJP has revealed its anti-Punjab face. Earlier too, they made many such attempts," Mann claimed.