Pub owner under police scanner for promoting ''Student Night'' event in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 26 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police have recommended that the Excise Department take action against a pub owner for the alleged promotion of a social media post inviting students to indulge in a liquor extravaganza entitled ‘Students Wednesday Night’, officials said on Friday.

The promotional poster of this event had gone viral on the social media.

According to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the pub’s promotional poster, which was circulated widely on social media, explicitly restricted entry to students with a valid college ID and offered complimentary drinks for female attendees.

Following the post going viral on social media handles, outrage ensued online, with netizens condemning the establishment for targeting students. Calls to revoke the pub’s permit gained momentum, while others defended the marketing strategy on legal grounds.

Commissioner Agarwal quickly responded to public concerns by instructing the pub to cancel the event.

Additionally, he urged the excise department to take appropriate action against those responsible. In these matters only the Excise department can take action, the police said.

In a statement on Friday, the police chief said, “On July 25, 2024, it came to our attention through some posters being circulated via whatsapp that Hotel Lalbagh Inn in Derebail, Mangaluru (Liqour Lounge Bar) was promoting alcohol consumption to students and minors through messages on social media, offering certain discounts to them on a particular day." This action constitutes a violation of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 and the conditions specified under licensing provisions. Consequently, the Excise Department has filed an FIR against the pub owner under relevant section of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965.

For the said violation, the Excise department is the only authority empowered to file the case, Agarwal added. PTI CORR AMP ANE