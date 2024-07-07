Pub raided in Hyderabad; 24 held for consuming drugs

Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI) Twenty-four people, including employees of multinational companies and two DJ operators were apprehended for alleged drug consumption after a pub was raided here, officials said on Sunday.

On credible information, Cyberabad Police, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Prohibition and Excise (State Task Force) teams in a joint operation conducted a raid on the pub on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and 24 people who tested positive for narcotics drugs were apprehended, an official release said.

On receiving credible inputs that the pub owners were organising an event by the name "Psychedelic party" which mainly encourages consumers of narcotics and psychotropic drugs, the teams raided the pub, it said. The pub owners are found absconding.

On further enquiry, it came to light that the managers of the pub, organiser along with partners intentionally encouraged and allowed the drug consumers to celebrate the "Psychedelic party", it said.

The consumers voluntarily admitted to drug intake, the release said, adding they have collected information about all the nodes in the entire chain.