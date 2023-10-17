Public awareness can help reduce road accident in U’khand: Governor

Rishikesh, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh on Monday said reducing road accidents in the state is a big challenge but public awareness can help bring them down.

On the occasion of the conclusion of 'World Trauma Week' at AIIMS Rishikesh, the governor said the first hour is very important to save an injured person in any accident and if he gets proper treatment during this period, his life can be saved.

Uttarakhand is known for spiritual tourism and pilgrimage and every year crores of people come here to travel by road. In such a situation, reducing road accidents in the state is a big challenge but they can be reduced only through awareness programs, he said.

Executive Director of AIIMS, Professor Dr. Meenu Singh said most of the deaths in Uttarakhand occur in road accidents and in such a situation, AIIMS is trying to make as many people as possible alert and aware through such events.

Dr. Madhur Uniyal, a trauma surgeon and the organising secretary of the program, said in the last one year, the department provided medical advice in case of stroke to 12,000 people through telephone helpline and saved the lives of 243 injured people.