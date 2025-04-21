Public awareness is key to combating malnutrition, says Union Minister Annapurna Devi

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Monday said raising public awareness is key to combating malnutrition and described community participation as the foundation of success for nutrition initiatives such as Poshan Maah and Poshan Pakhwada.

Addressing a session at the 17th Civil Services Day programme, she underlined that mere indicators and parameters are not sufficient to measure success.

"It is not necessary that malnutrition exists only among the poor. Unless there is awareness about what to feed children and when, the problem will persist," the minister said.

"It is only through public participation that the Anganwadi mission can move forward. Community involvement lays the foundation for this campaign," she said.

Highlighting the work being done under the Saksham Anganwadi 2.0 programme, she said the ministry was working in a mission mode.

"It's not just about nutrition anymore. We are also focusing on early childhood care and education. Anganwadi workers are being trained not only in nutrition but also in education modules," she said, adding that capacity building is a key focus.

Annapurna Devi also praised the role of technology in ensuring targeted delivery. "The Poshan Tracker app helps Anganwadi workers know which households to visit and provides information on take-home rations. This allows us to reach the intended beneficiaries more effectively." Echoing her remarks, Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik elaborated on the strategy behind the nutrition mission.

"The Poshan Tracker identifies children showing signs of faltering growth. Once flagged, an appetite test is done and necessary medical and nutritional interventions follow," he said.

He noted that families are also active participants, and Anganwadi workers regularly visit homes to ensure follow-ups. Malik stressed that the program is no longer institution-centric but community-driven.

"At least two community-based events are held every month, and themes during Poshan Maah in September and Poshan Pakhwada in March-April are used to drive awareness," he said.

The ministry, the secretary said, has made significant changes in nutrition norms based on NIN recommendations.

"Earlier guidelines only focused on calories and proteins, without distinguishing between age groups. Now we have age-specific nutrition standards that include vitamins and other essential nutrients," Malik said.

He also pointed out infrastructure challenges at Anganwadi centres, including gaps in drinking water, toilets, kitchens, and power supply. "But with digital tools like the tracker and dashboard, we now know exactly where to intervene," he said.

Malik also noted that under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, cash benefits are provided to new mothers, especially for the birth of the first child and for the second, if it is a girl.

"The tool (Poshan Tracker) has become very impactful," Malik said, noting that both food supplies and financial grants are being allocated to states based on this data-driven approach. PTI UZM NSD NSD