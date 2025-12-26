Public awareness key to combating drug abuse: Himachal Governor

Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said that public participation and sustained awareness are crucial in the fight against drug abuse.

Shukla was addressing a cultural and social awareness programme organised by the Youth Enlightenment Society (YES) at the Gaiety Theatre here.

He said informed and vigilant citizens can strengthen the efforts of both the government and law enforcement agencies.

The governor said that culture and social consciousness connect society to its roots, and provide the right direction for collective progress. He expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly among youngsters, calling it one of the most serious challenges society is facing today.

Stressing that a drug-free Himachal is possible only with proactive young leadership, he urged youngsters to come forward with determination and awareness to combat this social evil.

Appreciating the efforts of the YES, he said that engaging youth in positive activities and steering them away from substance abuse is a strong step towards nation-building.

"A strong youth is defined by discipline, service and a conscious distance from drugs," he said, appealing to citizens to collectively pledge for a healthy, drug-free and empowered Himachal Pradesh. PTI COR APL APL