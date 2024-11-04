Public buildings facing Ganga ghats in Patna lit up in blue for Chhath

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) The historic Darbhanga House, the newly-built complex of the district collectorate and 'Sabhyata Dwar' are among the several public buildings located along the banks of Ganga in Patna which have been illuminated in blue hue ahead of the Chhath festival.

The night-time illumination of these structures, some of which face popular old ghats in the city such as the Collectorate Ghat and Kali Ghat, have been done as part of a 'Go Blue' campaign of the Patna district administration.

"Recently, we issued a public appeal to individuals and private entities who have properties located along the ghats of Ganga, to also illuminate those buildings with blue-colour lights, the theme for illumination during the Bihar Diwas celebrations here every year, to mark Chhath festivities," a senior official told PTI.

The four-day Chhath festival, celebrated as a 'Mahaparv' in Bihar, will be held this year from November 5-8. On the last two days, devotees offer 'arghya', first to the setting sun and the next day to the rising sun.

On Sunday, after dark, the over 120-year-old Darbhanga House, a palace built by the erstwhile Darbhanga Raj estate that currently houses the PG department of the Patna University, stood out on the city skyline.

The palatial building, known for its iconic architecture and aesthetic grandeur, faces the Kali Ghat along the river, which draws huge number of devotees during the Chhath celebrations. The building also houses an old Kali temple.

Traditionally, people gather along the banks of Ganga to observe this ancient festival, but due to impact of rapid urbanisation on the river and other constraints, many now prefer to either do rituals in nearby water bodies or on rooftops using makeshift arrangements.

The Collectorate Ghat is one such example where the river water has receded, but only to come back during the monsoon season.

The new high-rise complex which is expected to be inaugurated soon after the Chhath Puja, has been decorated with blue lights and commuters using the Ganga Drive built along the riverfront can catch a glimpse of the illumination. A huge neon signage 'Samharanalay Patna' mounted on its rooftop, glows in vibrant red at night, adding to its aura.

"This illumination of the new Collectorate complex began around Diwali," the official said.

The old Collectorate was a cluster of heritage buildings from Dutch era and British period, which were demolished in the second half of 2022 to make way for the new complex, despite protests from several quarters.

Till recent years, devotees from far-off places in the state used to gather in the old Collectorate campus and some used to even camp there for four days to observe Chhath as the eponymous ghat is located right next to the site.

The buildings of the old Collectorate were part of the collective consciousness of the people living in the city, as multiple generations have visited it for official work and the Collectorate Ghat during the Chhat Puja, thus creating an emotional bond.

The demolition of its heritage buildings "severed that cultural link", many heritage experts had argued after the historic structures were razed as part of the Patna Collectorate redevelopment project, considered a pet project of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Patna district administration is currently working in full swing to make all arrangements for the Chhath Puja when lakhs of people will throng the ghats from Digha to Deedarganj.

In its appeal notice, which was also shared on its social media platforms, the district administration has said that the 'Go Blue' campaign was launched in view of the link of 'Chhath Mahaparv' with historic legacy and cultural heritage of Bihar, and to celebrate it with safety and communal harmony.

This year, it has been decided to deck up ghats and pathways leading to them with blue lights, as done during Bihar Diwas celebrations, the notice in Hindi reads.

The riverside face of the 'Sabhyata Dwar', a modern ceremonial gateway built in old style and located on the rear side of the Gyan Bhawan complex near Gandhi Maidan, has also been decorated with blue lights.

Some of the high-rise under-construction buildings of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) -- which is also undergoing a drastic transformation as part of a phase-wise redevelopment project -- located in the vicinity of the Darbhanga House, among other buildings, have also been dressed up with few strands of blue lights.

The building of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology, located next to the PMCH, also wears a blue hue after dark thanks to the illumination.

Besides, buildings located along the ghats, some of the buildings in the main city, such as Biscomaun Bhawan facing Gandhi Maidan has also been thematically lit up. PTI KND RPA