Public chose Modi's politics of development: Vij on BJP's win in BMC polls

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the public has rejected the politics of "false promises" and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focused agenda.

Reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's "Jaichand" remark after the BJP's landslide win in Maharashtra BMC elections, Vij said the BJP had already won Assembly elections in Haryana, Delhi and Bihar and now secured victory in Maharashtra as well.

Raut on Friday had said Mumbai would not have seen a BJP mayor had Maharashtra Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde not betrayed the party.

"Had Eknath Shinde not been a Jaichand to Shiv Sena, Mumbai would not have seen a BJP mayor. Marathi people will always remember Shinde as Jaichand," Raut said on X.

Vij added that the people have endorsed Modi's politics of development.

On the controversial posters at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Vij said they were put up by some mischievous elements, which is condemnable and emphasised that Haridwar has been a centre of faith for centuries, open to all.

Vij also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party over FIRs against BJP leaders in Punjab and said AAP is a "missing party" that manipulates public emotions and avoids facing the truth.

The "missing party" jibe was in reference to AAP leader Atishi Marlena. The Delhi government on Tuesday had released a poster featuring Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi, with the words "Where is Atishi Marlena?" in connection with the row over her alleged derogatory remarks on a Sikh Guru.

Vij demanded an apology from the party and said such acts of disrespect should be punished.