Public confidence renewed during NDA rule in Andhra: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said governance has been restored after years of alleged dysfunction under the previous YSRCP tenure, with 2025 delivering strong results and renewing public confidence in the state's leadership.

Reviewing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Pattadari Passbooks, and other key issues, the Chief Minister instructed officials to work harder this year to sustain welfare, development, and public service delivery.

“Last year (2025), we (NDA coalition government) achieved positive outcomes, met citizens’ expectations, and rebuilt trust in government systems and years of dysfunction,” said Naidu, during a review meeting with Ministers, secretaries, and district collectors.

Through 'Talli ki Vandanam' (Salute to Mothers), Rs 10,090 crore was deposited to 67 lakh mothers of students, while ‘Stree Shakti’ enabled 3.5 crore women's travel costing Rs 1,114 crore so far.

Under ‘Annadata Sukhibhava,’ Rs 6,310 crore was credited to 46 lakh farmers and ‘Deepam 2.0’ distributed 2 crore cylinders, spending Rs 2,684 crore across Andhra Pradesh.

Social pensions reached Rs 50,000 crore in one and a half years, and about 70 major schemes and works were implemented successfully.

Polavaram, Pattiseema, and Nallamala Sagar projects conserve water, supply Rayalaseema and Prakasam, and allow Telangana to utilise remaining Godavari water efficiently, the CM added.

Foreign and domestic investment growth was highlighted. SIPB approved Rs 8.74 lakh crore worth of investments. Google will set up a USD 15 billion AI data centre.

Quantum Valley foundations in Amaravati will be laid soon, with quantum computers operational in six months. All reservoirs are filled to 970 TMC, and power costs reduced. PTI MS GDK ROH