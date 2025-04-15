Public consultation drive launched on 24x7 drinking water project in Shimla

Shimla, Apr 15 (PTI) A public consultation and awareness campaign on the Shakroli water supply project was held here on Tuesday claiming it will ensure round-the-clock drinking water for all Shimla residents.

SUEZ India, in collaboration with Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door outreach campaign in the Dhalli and Mashobra areas in Shimla.

A spokesperson of SUEZ India said field teams have been assigned for the campaign.

Under the scheme, residents of Shimla will receive clean drinking water that meets WHO (World Health Organization) standards, which is expected to help reduce water-borne health issues, a statement said.

The spokesperson said that representatives from a partnering NGO are also supporting this campaign by assisting field teams in disseminating information to the public.

"Public consultation and awareness campaign will continue in the coming months to ensure greater public involvement and to provide citizens with improved drinking water services" he added.