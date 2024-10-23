Public degree and sanskrit colleges in HP asked to adopt govt schools nearby

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has asked all public degree and sanskrit colleges to adopt government schools in their vicinity to share their human and infrastructure resources and facilities with them.

This comes weeks after the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government launched a scheme for adoption of schools by ministers, MPs, MLAs, government officers, civil society members and philanthropists.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to the principals of all government degree colleges and sanskrit colleges, Higher Education Director Amarjit Sharma asked their institutes to adopt five-six or even more government schools in the vicinity.

The colleges have been asked to share their human and infrastructure resources, and other facilities with the students and staff of the adopted schools.

Sharma said that associate and assistant professor may also adopt schools of their choice independently and individually.

There are 89 government degree colleges and five government sanskrit colleges in the state.

The college administration and staff may carry out any other activity in the school like career counseling, knowledge and experience sharing, awareness about the functioning of anti-drug squads and proper functioning of women's cells in the institutions.

The college staff would also guide school students about the importance of discipline and general etiquettes in life, and the students can contribute to society and nation-building.

He also asked them to educate the students and staff regarding NAS (National Achievement Survey) and PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), the communique said.

The letter said some government colleges have already started the initiative. PTI BPL TIR TIR