Public delegation meets Vaishno Devi board CEO, urges early completion of ropeway

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A public deputation headed by a block chairman has batted for early completion of a passenger ropeway to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said on Sunday.

Led by former Katra Block Development Council (BDC) chairman Sham Lal, members of the delegation from Panchayat Hut, Akli Bhutan, Gran and Aghar Jitto met Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) regarding the matter, the official said.

The Rs 250-crore ropeway was cleared for construction by the board from Tarakote Marg at Katra base camp to Sanjichhat near the shrine with an aim to facilitate the elderly, handicapped and sick pilgrims.

The project is likely to be completed in three years after the award of the contract, reducing the trek time to the temple, situated atop Trikuta hills ,from nearly six hours to six minutes.

However, the project faced opposition from various stakeholders, including shopkeepers as they feared snatching of livelihood.

The deputation, also including former Panthal BDC chairman Chander Mohan Singh and several sarpanches, submitted a memorandum demanding early completion of the ropeway project, the official said.

"The work on the project must be restarted immediately for the benefit of the pilgrims and locals. The protest by some vested interests should not be allowed to hamper development works and creation of facilities," the official said, quoting the delegation.

The delegation also demanded equitable development of all the areas by the shrine board, which should not be limited only to Katra and Purana Darur. It said the project brought a sigh of relief to the local unemployed youth.

"We will neither allow this ropeway work to be stopped nor will let it be shifted to any other place at any cost. If this happens, we will be left with no option but to come on roads," the delegation said, assuring their complete support for the project. PTI TAS RPA