Public end loser: Rahul on bribery, fraud charges against Adani Group

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) After calling for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani following his indictment by the United States for alleged bribery and fraud, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked people on Friday to understand the "dangerous game" of corruption, in which the public is the end loser.

"This is a very dangerous game of corruption.... Adani and Modiji both protect each other. But who is paying the price for this? You, the common Indian," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi has been accusing the Adani Group of corruption and creating monopolies in various sectors allegedly with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Adani Group has, however, denied all charges and claimed that it has not violated any law.

"When Adani makes a deal to sell electricity at high prices by giving bribes, then who has to pay the increased electricity prices? You, the public," the Congress leader said.

He added that when "scams" come to light and inflated shares fall, it is the retail investors who suffer the loss.

He also claimed that when ports, airports, cement go into the hands of a businessman, then too the profit that the latter makes comes from the pockets of the common man.

"That is why I am saying again and again -- understand this game, the public will always lose in this," Gandhi said, using the hashtag #BJPwithAdani. PTI SKC RC