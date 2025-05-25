Public entry into Vidhana Soudha begins June 1

Bengaluru, May 25 (PTI) The Vidhana Soudha guided walking tours, a first-of-its-kind experience that invites the public to step inside Karnataka’s seat of legislative power, were launched on Sunday.

The initiative by the Department of Tourism (DoT) and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), in coordination with the Speaker's Office–Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), and the Vidhana Soudha security division, will be open to the public from June 1.

The tours will be conducted on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays, and all Sundays of every month, from 8 am to 5 pm (as per the time slots listed on the KSTDC website), officials said.

An introductory ticket price of Rs 50 has been fixed for individuals aged 16 and above, while children aged 15 and below can book tickets for free.

At the launch, Speaker U T Khader said, "The Vidhana Soudha guided walking tour is a unique initiative designed to immerse citizens in the rich legacy of Karnataka’s democratic heritage. These tours stand as a testament to our commitment to transparency, civic engagement, and the preservation of our historical narrative." Karnataka Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism, H K Patil, said, "Vidhana Soudha is the living story of our State’s democratic journey. Opening its corridors to the public is a celebration of transparency, heritage, and civic pride." The guided walking tour offers exclusive insights into the building’s historical significance, architectural marvels, and key areas within the complex. Each group will be accompanied by a trained tour guide and a Tourist Mitra (tourist police).

The 90-minute guided tour will be conducted in Kannada and English, covering an approximate distance of 1.5 km on foot.

Each slot will accommodate 30 participants on a first-come, first-served basis, and officials expect to host over 300 guests each day.

However, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticised the move, claiming the state government is facing "financial distress" and has now resorted to charging visitors to enter Vidhana Soudha.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is unable to mobilise resources for guarantee schemes or development. MLAs aren’t receiving funds for their constituencies, and as a result, the government is taking all sorts of decisions," he told reporters here. PTI KSU SSK