Public flogging: Bengal guv seeks report, NHRC issues notice to state govt

Kolkata/ New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The public flogging of a couple in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district has sparked outrage, with Governor CV Ananda Bose seeking a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the BJP accused the ruling TMC of "unleashing Taliban rule" in the state.

The man seen in a viral video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', purportedly a TMC leader of Chopra area. He was arrested last night.

When produced before a local court, Tajmul was remanded to five days of police custody.

In New Delhi, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has issued a notice to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief over the incident.

Police registered a case on Sunday after a video clip of the incident, which occurred on Friday, went viral on social media. PTI could not independently verify the video.

The BJP alleged that Tajmul had ties to Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam, who reportedly defended him despite the TMC's condemnation of the incident.

A new video has also emerged, showing Tajmul beating up another couple a few days ago.

Governor Bose, who has had strained relations with the state government over various issues, expressed shock at the incident and described it as "barbarous," according to a Raj Bhavan official.

"He condemned the incident and has requested an immediate report from CM Banerjee," the official told PTI.

The NHRC has also asked its Director General (Investigation) to "immediately constitute and send a team, headed by an officer, not below the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police, to visit the place of the incident to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding inquiry in the matter and to submit a report to the Commission, at the earliest," it said.

The main perpetrator is allegedly associated with "the political party in power in West Bengal" and could be seen in a viral video, severely beating up the couple surrounded by a group of people, as spectators, the NHRC said in a statement.

The BJP called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation on Monday over a "severe deterioration" in the state's law and order.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Law and order have completely collapsed in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee should resign forthwith as she is unable to ensure the safety and security of citizens." BJP president JP Nadda also slammed the TMC government alleging that West Bengal is unsafe under the present dispensation.

He said in a post on X, "A horrific video has come to light from West Bengal, reminding of the brutalities that exist only in theocracies. To make matters worse, the TMC cadre and MLAs are justifying the act." Nadda added, "Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi's West Bengal is UNSAFE for women.

BJP women MLAs in West Bengal staged a protest on Monday on the Assembly premises over the assault on the couple and alleged atrocities against women in various parts of the state.

"The appeasement politics of the TMC government has turned the state into a den of anti-social activities. It seems the ruling TMC and its goons have unleashed Taliban rule in the state," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.

The West Bengal police on Monday said malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and lend political colour to the incident.

"The fact is, on knowing about the incident, police have promptly identified the culprit and arrested him. A suo motu case has been started into the matter and an investigation is on. The victim has been provided with police security. IC Chopra has been show-caused over the incident," the West Bengal Police posted on X.

Senior TMC leader Shantanu Sen said that the state government is taking steps to address the situation.

"We do not support such incidents. The victims have been provided with security. Anyone else involved will also not be spared," said the TMC spokesperson.

However, remarks by Islam, the local MLA, accusing the couple of "polluting society by engaging in an illicit relationship" triggered an angry reaction from the BJP.

"The couple was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship, which is why they were flogged. They were socially polluting society through their activities," he said.

"The woman was at fault for getting involved in an illicit relationship despite having a son and husband. Is this not a crime? Is this not an immoral act?" Islam questioned.

Paul slammed the Trinamool Congress MLA, wondering whether the TMC has "imposed Sharia law in the state".

Such comments by an elected representative are not only regressive but will also encourage others to take the law into their own hands, she said.

According to police, the flogging was ordered by a kangaroo court over allegations of an illicit relationship.

Locals allege that Tajmul is notorious for conducting kangaroo courts and extorting money from people.

The incident in Chopra has drawn comparisons to a previous scandal in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district where TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh and his associates were accused of sexual abuse and land grabs. PTI SCH/AMR KND UZM KR PNT NN