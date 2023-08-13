Public health top priority of UP govt: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the doctors posted at Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs) to stay overnight at their designated locations so that there is no inconvenience in treating the patients.

He said health department officials should monitor the doctors' night shifts at their assigned locations and report it to the government.

"Public health is a top priority of the government and any form of negligence in this matter will not be tolerated. Doctors posted at CHCs and PHCs should stay there overnight and attend the patients," Adityanath said.

The chief minister issued these directions while reviewing the status of preventive measures and healthcare facilities for communicable diseases, including Japanese encephalitis (JE) and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), in the Gorakhpur-Basti region via video conferencing from the Circuit House here.

Adityanath praised various departments, including the health department, for their efforts in controlling JE and AES.

The chief minister said commendable work has been done in this direction over the past five to six years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

"There has been a reduction of over 98 per cent cases of JE and AES, which has brought the mortality rate close to zero," he said, adding the complete eradication of these diseases will be achieved very soon.

Adityanath said constant vigilance is crucial for other communicable diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

He directed that awareness campaigns should be created to prevent the spread of these diseases by involving ASHA workers to educate people, and swift healthcare facilities should be provided to the patients in case of illness.

The chief minister said monitoring of 102 and 108 ambulance services is necessary to ensure easy transportation of patients to the hospitals.

Adityanath also reviewed the ongoing tuberculosis and filariasis control campaigns.

Discussing the spread of dengue in the state, he asked all the district magistrates and chief medical officers to remain in touch with all blood banks.

The chief minister asserted that strict legal action should be taken if any complaints of black marketing of platelets arise from blood banks.

Adityanath also took note on the shortage of the doctors in CHCs and PHCs.

He suggested that doctors should be deployed by DMs and CMOs on contract basis wherever there is a shortage.

The chief minister emphasised that under no circumstances should the availability of healthcare facilities be impacted.

He further said wherever new health centers have been constructed, they should be operationalised fast with necessary resources and staff.

Adityanath also downplayed the concerns raised by some representatives related to power supply, stating that there should not be any problems since there is a surplus electricity in the state.

He instructed the commissioner and district magistrates to monitor the electricity supply and provide reports accordingly.

In a separate programme, the chief minister inaugurated the warehouse built by private sector Shree Associates at Motiram Adda.

He said the warehouse is inspired by the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2022 and has been built on 1.23 lakh sq/ft of land at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

The MoU for the warehouse was signed at the Global Investors Summit held in February 2023. The warehouse is expected to provide employment to 1,000 people, officials said.PTI ABN AS AQS