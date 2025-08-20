Public hearing held for 1200 MW Kalai-II hydro project in Arunachal's Anjaw

Itanagar, Aug 20 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) on Wednesday conducted a public hearing for environmental clearance for the proposed 1200 MW Kalai-II hydroelectric project, an official said.

The project is being developed by THDC India Limited in Anjaw district, bordering China.

The public hearing, chaired by Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojin, saw the participation of state Women and Child Development minister Dasanglu Pul, who is the local MLA, THDC officials and project-affected families from 33 villages.

Recalling that her late husband and former chief minister Kalikho Pul had initiated survey work for Kalai-I and II in 2009, Pul said she was glad to see his vision nearing fruition.

Urging locals to back the project, she cited Uttarakhand's Tehri dam as an example of the benefits of large hydropower infrastructure.

Pul, who represents Anjaw district in the assembly, also assured that 50 per cent of the project's employment opportunities would be reserved for land-affected families, besides boosting self-employment and entrepreneurship.

With an investment of nearly Rs 4,000 crore, Kalai-II is expected to generate free power worth Rs 318 crore annually after commissioning, while contributing Rs 2.2 crore every year to the Local Area Development Fund.

Officials said the project, one of 13 stalled hydro schemes revived last year through MoAs signed with four central PSUs, will create around 1,700 direct jobs and spur development through roads, healthcare, education and allied services.

During the hearing, APSPCB officials explained the clearance process, while THDC and its consultant WAPCOS Ltd presented details of the project's environmental impacts and proposed mitigation measures.

The project affected families raised concerns over land rates, compensation, employment and local area development.

Assuring the project-affected families that their suggestions would be reflected in the minutes, the deputy commissioner proposed exposure visits for two representatives from each affected village to Uttarakhand's Tehri dam.

THDC executive director A K Ghildiyal and senior officials assured that the company would address genuine concerns in line with rules and guidelines. PTI COR RG