Public hearing on proposed Ambuja cement plant held amid opposition by BRS in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) A public hearing was held on Wednesday regarding a proposed cement factory of Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements at Ramannapet in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, amid opposition by the BRS.

A notification was issued for the public hearing a month ago as per procedures and people's views were taken today at the event, a senior official said.

The hearing witnessed protests by some locals who said the proposed plant will adversely affect the environment.

The protesters displayed black flags, raised slogans and held placards demanding that the proposal be cancelled.

BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy claimed that the proposed cement plant would cause harm to the environment and people's lives.

Claiming that BRS leaders were prevented from going to the hearing with some of them being placed under house arrest, the party's Working President K T Rama Rao said the Congress government should conduct it without imposing any restrictions.

The anguish of the farmers and the extent of opposition to the plant from the residents would be known then, he said on social media platform X.