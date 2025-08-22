'Public hearings can revolutionise governance': Kiran Bedi backs Delhi CM’s ‘Jan Sunwai’ move

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday welcomed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s decision to decentralise her ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public hearing) programme and said such initiatives can transform governance if adopted by legislators, councillors and senior bureaucrats.

Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her camp office on Wednesday. In response, the chief minister announced on Thursday that the programme would now be held in every assembly constituency rather than only at her residence.

"This is the right approach, it is a positive approach by the Delhi CM. This is a good response to such an incident, and why not decentralise such an approach?" Bedi told PTI.

Drawing a parallel with election campaigns, Bedi, who was the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, said leaders should not shy away from direct engagement with people after getting elected.

"When representatives go out and ask for votes during elections, do they fear anything? They go out fearless and take the risk. So why not after you get elected by the people? All MLAs and even MCD councillors should start this public hearing at a given fixed hour, and even senior bureaucrats should do such public hearings,” she said.

Bedi added that many senior officials already interact with citizens, but institutionalising such practices for at least an hour could “revolutionise the governance of the city”.

On security concerns, she said elected representatives should not fear the same people who brought them to power.

“You cannot stop hearing after you have promised public hearings. We have systems in place, and we have a lot of cameras today. Even if something happens, then we deal with it,” she said.

In the wake of the incident, Gupta had asserted that she would never abandon Delhi and dedicate "every moment" of her life to the people of the city.

"Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but also in every assembly of Delhi. Your chief minister at your doorsteps," she said.