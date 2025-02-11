Public holiday in Uttarakhand on Ravidas Jayanti

Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday declared a public holiday in the state on Guru Ravidas Jayanti that falls on Wednesday. There will be a holiday in all the offices, institutions and educational institutions of the state government on the occasion except the secretariat and treasury, an official release here said. The decision has been taken on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions. A comprehensive cleanliness campaign will be run in the state and the statues of Guru Ravidas will be decorated on the occasion. Instructions have also been issued to organise cleanliness campaign across the state on the occasion. The chief minister has given these instructions with the aim of making the program of Guru Ravidas Jayanti more effective and meaningful. In his message to the people of the state, Dhami said Sant Ravidas is counted among the great saints.

"Service of humanity remained his goal throughout his life. Sant Ravidas Ji gave us the message to serve humanity by being free from discrimination of caste, religion and class in his teachings," Dhami said. "We should imbibe his teachings and work for the welfare of all. We should follow the path shown by Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas and strive to eradicate the evils and bad practices prevalent in the society," he added. PTI ALM AS AS