Public pay homage to M S Swaminathan

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) A large number of people paid homage to the mortal remains of world renowned scientist and plant geneticist M S Swaminathan here on Friday.

His body was kept on the premises of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Taramani, to facilitate the public to pay their respects.

A release from the foundation said Swaminathan's mortal remains will be cremated with full police honours at the Besant Nagar crematorium at noon on September 30.

Hailed as the father of the green revolution and a visionary administrator, Swaminathan (1925-2023) breathed his last at his Teynampet residence here on September 28. PTI JSP SS