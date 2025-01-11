Advertisment
Public prosecutor held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Ratnagiri

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A public prosecutor has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to help a company get acquittal in a case in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap in Chiplun and caught Rajesh Jadhav, a special public prosecutor, allegedly accepting the bribe on Thursday evening, an official said.

As per the ACB release, Jadhav had demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, an advocate appearing for a company on a case in the magistrate's court in Khed.

The accused prosecutor allegedly sought a bribe to favour the complainant and ensure acquittal in the case, it stated.

The official said Jadhav was caught accepting the first instalment of the bribe. PTI COR ARU

