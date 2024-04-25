Public prosecutor, police told to ensure severe punishment for Hubballi murder accused: CM

Bidar (Karnataka), Apr 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has asked the public prosecutor and the police to try to ensure that the accused in the Hubballi murder of student Neha Hiremath gets severe punishment.

He accused the opposition BJP -- which has demanded a CBI probe -- of trying to politicise the case.

"I have already condemned the murder and I condemn it once again. The case has already been given to CID (Crime Investigation Department) to investigate. We are setting up a special court and stringent punishment should be ensured for the accused," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he has spoken to the public prosecutor and the police and has asked them to try to ensure that the accused gets severe punishment.

"I spoke to her (Neha) father, regarding the measures taken by the government like his (the accused's) arrest, CID probe. CID will file the charge sheet at the earliest and the trial will begin," he added.

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College last Thursday. The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene, was arrested by the police subsequently.

Neha was a first year Master of Computer Application (MCA) student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

Questioning whether the BJP has given any case to CBI during their tenure, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said such issues should not be politicised.

"What moral right do they have (to ask for a CBI probe)? Earlier when I was the chief minister, I gave several cases to the CBI. Did they give even one? Neha's murder is wrong, they (BJP) using it for politics is not right," he said, reiterating that the government condemns Neha's murder and will make all honest efforts to ensure strictest punishment for the accused. PTI KSU RS ANE