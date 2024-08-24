Public rally against extortion, life threat by Naga militant group held in Diphupar

Dimapur, Aug 24 (PTI) Hundreds of people dressed in traditional attire took part in a rally organised by Diphupar Village Council (DVC) here on Saturday in protest against rampant taxation, extortion, kidnappings, and threats directed at citizens and local leaders.

The DVC organised the rally in response to a recent incident in which a member of a Naga militant faction threatened the council's youth president and a civilian at gunpoint.

The person involved, who has a history of disrupting peace in the Diphupar area of Chumoukedima district, Nagaland, has been arrested by police.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards, marched from the Airport Junction to the Agri Expo site, passing through Green Park Junction. They covered a total distance of around 3 km, an official of the DVC said.

During the rally, leaders from various organisations delivered speeches condemning the act and demanded that justice should be delivered as per the law.

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Chumoukedima, as part of the public rally, the DVC demanded that the culprit be booked under relevant sections of the National Security Act 1980 while also cautioning that any group or individual indulged in granting bail to the culprit, would be held responsible for any untoward consequences.

The DVC also resolved to oppose carrying firearms in public spaces within Diphupar village jurisdiction and ensure that ceasefire ground rules are implemented in letter and spirit.

It also reaffirmed the stand on the "One Government, One Tax" policy that would consolidate tax collection and administration under a single governmental authority, thereby simplifying the tax system and enhancing economic efficiency.