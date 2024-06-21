Public rejected CM Kejriwal's 'corruption' by defeating AAP-Congress in LS polls: BJP

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday said people have already expressed their opinion on the "corruption" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by defeating the AAP-Congress alliance in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

This remark by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva came after Kejriwal was granted bail by a court on Thursday.

"The bail granted to the Delhi chief minister was part of judicial process. In a democracy, the final verdict on any politician is given by the people, who have already expressed their view by defeating the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alliance," Sachdeva said in a statement.

Kejriwal has only been granted bail and not been acquitted. The trial will continue in the case and he may still be punished, he added.

The BJP leader said Kejriwal had appealed to people during the Lok Sabha election campaign to vote for the AAP-Congress alliance to prevent him from going back to jail but his request was rejected by the voters as they considered him to be "corrupt".

The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the Enforcement directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government.

In a major relief to the AAP, a court here granted him bail on Thursday. Special Judge Niyay Bindu also declined the Enforcement Directorate's request to keep in abeyance the bail order for 48 hours to allow the central agency to appeal against it in a superior court. PTI VIT RPA