Public representatives must uphold transparency, accountability in discharge of duties: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 27 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said democracy can be strengthened only when public representatives uphold transparency, accountability and responsibility in the discharge of their duties, and remain answerable to the people.

Addressing a seminar on the responsibility and accountability of public representatives, Saha urged elected representatives at all levels to work with integrity.

He said public representatives must listen to citizens and interact with them politely and respectfully, adding that humility, accessibility and a positive approach are essential for those entrusted with democratic responsibilities.

The conference -- the first of its kind in Tripura -- was held with the guidance of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), and brought together public representatives from different tiers of governance.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, besides MLAs, ministers and representatives from zilla parishads, municipalities and nagar panchayats, attended the event.

The programme was organised by the Tripura Legislative Assembly with the support of the CPA, a premier international organisation.

Reiterating the vision of building a 'New Tripura', the chief minister called upon public representatives to rise above party lines and contribute collectively to the state's development.

He said transparency, dedication and accountability should remain guiding principles so that future generations remember today's leaders with respect.

Singh said democracy cannot thrive without accountability and public representatives must discharge their responsibilities through regional coordination, capacity building and well-planned legislative strategies.

He said greater awareness of government programmes would enable representatives to present their work more effectively "in the court of the people".

Singh stressed that development initiatives must reach the grassroots so that the benefits of governance go to all sections of society, adding that overall public welfare should remain the guiding principle.

He also said economic prosperity would be possible only through collective efforts, especially in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. PTI JOY ACD