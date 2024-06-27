Public, security forces, police united to defeat terrorism in J-K: DGP

Ramban/Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain said on Thursday that the public, security forces and police are united in their effort to defeat terrorism in the Union Territory.

During his visit to Ramban district to review the security situation, Swain highlighted the recent encounter in Doda district as a significant achievement.

"It is a significant achievement. We said yesterday that we would win this battle," he told reporters.

Elaborating on his statement, the DGP said, "While we might face some losses along the way, the public, army, paramilitary forces and police are prepared. Together, we will fight and win the battle against them." The DGP reiterated their commitment to overcoming these threats, as they have successfully thwarted such designs in the past.

On Wednesday, three terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

A policeman was also injured in the encounter.