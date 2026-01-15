Public servants should not act like rulers: Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that public servants should not act like rulers, and asserted that he will raise his voice against any shortcomings.

Singh, who is a Public Works Minister, said, "I stand by my words and would raise my voice in the interest of the state as it is my moral responsibility." Addressing the media here, the minister said, "The IAS and IPS officers coming to the state under the constitutional framework to discharge their duties are welcome from the bottom of my heart, but services to the public are paramount and if we see any compromise and shortcoming, it is my responsibility to raise my voice." "We live in a federal republic where the Centre and states have their own roles. Public servants should not act like rulers," he added.

On Tuesday, Singh had raised questions on the alleged arbitrary functioning of some IAS and IPS officers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and said that unfair distribution of public funds would not be tolerated.

Coming in defence of the officers, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh had on Wednesday stated that "it is not right to blame officers for one's own mistakes. Ministers should also know how to get work done from the officers".

The PWD minister said, "I am the youngest among the ministers and do not want any confrontation with anyone, but there could be no compromise on principles, morals and ethics, and the interest of the state is above all." He further added that he does not want to escalate the matter further, but if the chief minister asks, I would definitely take up the matter.

Reacting to the statement of the Himachal IPS association, which had urged the government to take serious note of the issue and not to post any IPS officer with Vikramaditya Singh, the minister said that "I have no IPS officer with me, and people of Himachal Pradesh are not that weak that they need security".

"I can stay without police protection as love, support and blessings of the people of the state are my security and they can withdraw whatever they want", he added. PTI BPL APL APL