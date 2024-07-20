Public service and public welfare is my aim in politics: Mukesh Agnihotri

Una, July 20 (PTI) Asserting public service and public welfare is his aim in politics, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said he is working for this with full dedication with people's love and association.

Agnihotri expressed these sentiments while participating in the closing ceremony of the five-day event organised on the occasion of the 25th Mahanirvana Day of Swami Ji at Swami Shri Abhedanand Maharaj (Brahmin) Samadhi Kutiya in Beaton Panchayat of Haroli Assembly constituency, a statement issued here said.

In this event held from July 16 to 20, saints and sages from various places of north India and the local people as well as devotees participated.

Agnihotri said Himachal is the land of gods and goddesses and the people here have great respect for saints and sages.

Una district is also a holy place of great saints, he said and expressed confidence that just as this holy place is a symbol of religion and faith and a place of good guidance for everyone, its frame will spread further, which will benefit a large number of people.

He announced to give Rs 25 lakh for various construction works in Shri Abhedanand Maharaj (Brahmalin) Samadhi Wali Kutiya.

Apart from this, he also announced plans to build a water tank of 25,000 liters capacity.