Public service is top priority of Rajasthan govt: CM Sharma

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that public service is the top priority of the state government, in line with the ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya and the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Sharma, who held a regular public hearing at his official residence, said the government is committed to resolving people’s grievances and ensuring easy access to welfare schemes.

He said the government is working with the goal of good governance by adopting accountability and transparency in administration.

According to an official spokesperson, hundreds of people attended the public hearing and raised their concerns.

The chief minister heard each complaint and directed officials to resolve the issues promptly, the spokesperson said.

Sharma instructed the officials to ensure time-bound disposal of grievances and to inform complainants once their issues are resolved.

He also directed officials to work with full responsibility and warned of strict action against negligent personnel. PTI AG OZ OZ